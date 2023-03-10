The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Richard K. Smucker Sells 26,294 Shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

