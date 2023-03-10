The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading Up 2.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.70). 83,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 67,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.56 million, a P/E ratio of 958.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.35.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

