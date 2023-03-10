The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.26

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.46. The New Ireland Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.
The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.
The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund
About The New Ireland Fund
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New Ireland Fund (IRL)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.