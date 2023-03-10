The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.26

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.46. The New Ireland Fund shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 24,900 shares changing hands.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

About The New Ireland Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

