The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.16) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.30) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £181.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.48. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.56).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

