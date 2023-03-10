The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE:WU opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

