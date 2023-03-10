Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 60,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 621,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,341. The stock has a market cap of $857.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 196,039 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

