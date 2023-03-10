Thomas Okel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.72. 1,369,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,157. The firm has a market cap of $833.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

