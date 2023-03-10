Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,421,952 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 319.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

