Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Visa were worth $40,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $220.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $413.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

