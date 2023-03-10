Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 168,338 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 979,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.79% of Sprout Social worth $59,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,693,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after buying an additional 168,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,641 shares of company stock worth $4,799,244. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.