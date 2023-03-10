Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 1,793 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of State Street worth $54,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in State Street by 1,040.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,973,000 after buying an additional 374,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after buying an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

State Street Stock Down 4.3 %

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

