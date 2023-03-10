Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $490.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

