Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

