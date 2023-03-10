Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,389 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.47% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 6.0 %

SBCF opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

