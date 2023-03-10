Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,180 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $39,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.