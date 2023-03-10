Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 62,132 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,132 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.