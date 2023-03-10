Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

THCPW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 2,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

