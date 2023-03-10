Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.60 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,099. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

