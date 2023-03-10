TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 1,284.8% in February

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 1,284.8% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Trading Down 1.3 %

TLLTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 12,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,297. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

