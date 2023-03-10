Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tiptree Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,714. The stock has a market cap of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
About Tiptree
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
