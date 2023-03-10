Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Tiptree has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,714. The stock has a market cap of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tiptree by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

