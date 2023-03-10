Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.