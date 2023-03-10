Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
