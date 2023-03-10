Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,931,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,780.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

