TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 6,200 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.26.

TLG Acquisition One Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 660,647 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth about $5,106,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

