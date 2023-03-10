Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $35.89 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00011302 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and approximately $35.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00223274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,018.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.32555715 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $37,933,214.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

