Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.86

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.86 and traded as low as $31.07. Toshiba shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 3,200 shares.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSBF)
