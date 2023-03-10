Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.68

Shares of Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.68 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.74). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 11,272 shares.

Town Centre Securities Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.47. The company has a market cap of £73.42 million, a P/E ratio of 690.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70.

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

