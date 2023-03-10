Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TRZBF remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Friday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.