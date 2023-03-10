Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$779.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Transcontinental

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

