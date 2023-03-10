Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.82. Transocean shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 3,210,998 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Transocean by 50.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

