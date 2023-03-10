TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

TANNI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.51. 5,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

