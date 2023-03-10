Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

