Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.