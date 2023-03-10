Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
