Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 439,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

