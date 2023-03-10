Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 439,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $478.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.