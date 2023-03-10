Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

