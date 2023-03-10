Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,655 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.70 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

