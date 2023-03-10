Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

