Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 2.0 %

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.10. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.14%.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.