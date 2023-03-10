Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51.
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.
