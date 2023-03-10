Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tredegar Stock Performance

NYSE TG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

