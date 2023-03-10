TRON Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $505.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,314,131,319 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

