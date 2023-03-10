Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. 4,994,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

