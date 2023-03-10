Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.01 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.01 or 0.07063791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

