Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 340,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,410. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

