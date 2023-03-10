Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

