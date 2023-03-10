TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SMIF)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 77.15 ($0.93) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.08). The stock has a market cap of £186.36 million and a P/E ratio of -455.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.46.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In other news, insider Sharon Parr bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($36,556.04). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.