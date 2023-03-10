Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 175,405 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 175,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after buying an additional 648,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,237. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 520.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

