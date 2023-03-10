Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 499,976 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GT. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

