Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $123.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

