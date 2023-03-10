Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 267,491 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 267,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

