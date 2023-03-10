Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 58,524 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $141.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

