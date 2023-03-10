Twinbeech Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,475.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,511.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,372.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

